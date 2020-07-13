Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.4% annually over the last three years.

MIY stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

