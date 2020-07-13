BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.