BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

