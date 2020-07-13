Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

