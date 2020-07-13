Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

