Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps alerts:

VTN stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.