Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NCA opened at $10.48 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Dividend History for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

