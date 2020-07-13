MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

