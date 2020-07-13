MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

NYSE CMU opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Dividend History for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

