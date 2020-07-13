BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFT opened at $13.55 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

