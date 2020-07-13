Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.8% per year over the last three years.

NMT opened at $14.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

