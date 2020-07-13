Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MUH stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

