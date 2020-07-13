Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

MUA stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.