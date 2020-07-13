BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MPA opened at $13.77 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report