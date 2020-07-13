BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MPA opened at $13.77 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

