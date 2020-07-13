BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

