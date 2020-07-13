BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MYN opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Watsco Inc Increases Dividend to $1.78 Per Share
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Alamo Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Diversified Royalty Corp Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share
MFS Special Value Trust Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report