Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:IQI opened at $12.40 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

