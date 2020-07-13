Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 74.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:VLT opened at $11.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

