Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

