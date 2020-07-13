BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MFL opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

