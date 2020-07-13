Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% annually over the last three years.

MYD stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

