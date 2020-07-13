Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MQY opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

