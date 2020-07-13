Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.