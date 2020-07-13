InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.2-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 million.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

INMD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $825.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.45. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

