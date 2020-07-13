InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.2-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 million.
INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.
INMD opened at $25.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $825.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.45. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $58.76.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
