Bank of America Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Buy

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

CF opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4,549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 64,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 26,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

