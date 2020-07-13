Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

RDFN opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,549 shares of company stock worth $2,640,204 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Redfin by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

