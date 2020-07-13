Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,553,000 after buying an additional 797,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

