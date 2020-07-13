Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $47.64 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Upgrades CF Industries to Buy
Bank of America Upgrades CF Industries to Buy
Redfin Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Redfin Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America
Nutrien Upgraded at Bank of America
Nutrien Upgraded at Bank of America
Royalty Pharma Now Covered by Bank of America
Royalty Pharma Now Covered by Bank of America
360 Finance – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
360 Finance – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unilever
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unilever


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report