Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $47.64 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72.

In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.