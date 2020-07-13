360 Finance (QFIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN):

7/11/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

7/1/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

6/30/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

6/23/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/20/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/18/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/29/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/29/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

5/26/2020 – 360 Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

5/23/2020 – 360 Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of 360 Finance stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. 360 Finance Inc has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Get 360 Finance Inc alerts:

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.