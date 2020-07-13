Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unilever (UNIA)

Unilever (AMS: UNIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2020 – Unilever was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Unilever was given a new €34.00 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.40 ($61.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Unilever was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Unilever was given a new €55.00 ($61.80) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Unilever was given a new €52.50 ($58.99) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Unilever was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Unilever was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Unilever was given a new €33.00 ($37.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Unilever was given a new €52.50 ($58.99) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever NV has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.