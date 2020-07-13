Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cinemark by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

