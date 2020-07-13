Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

