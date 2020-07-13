StormX (STMX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.05007962 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002524 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033732 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (STMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 8,943,052,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,808,953,501 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

