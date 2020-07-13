BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

MUJ opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

