Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $405.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.14.

DPZ stock opened at $398.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.32 and its 200-day moving average is $336.89. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $398.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

