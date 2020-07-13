Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $405.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.14.
DPZ stock opened at $398.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.32 and its 200-day moving average is $336.89. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $398.91.
In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.