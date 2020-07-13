Deutsche Bank Upgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to “Buy”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

