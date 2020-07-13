Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of AMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AMS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $15.22 on Monday. AMS has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

