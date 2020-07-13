Roche’s (RHHVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RHHVF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $355.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.20. Roche has a one year low of $265.65 and a one year high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

