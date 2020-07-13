Benchmark Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $180.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by analysts at Benchmark from $153.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $153.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 710.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.