ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho cut ANTA Sports Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $93.01 on Monday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $99.50.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

The Fly

