Canaccord Genuity Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $42.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

NYSE:ZYME opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 629.37%. Research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 48.2% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,973 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,061,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,809,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,654,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.