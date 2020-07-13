Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $3.19 on Monday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

