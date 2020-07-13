Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $127.63 on Monday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

