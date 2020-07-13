Deutsche Bank Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $48.00

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,109.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Domino’s Pizza PT Raised to $440.00
Domino’s Pizza PT Raised to $440.00
Deutsche Bank Upgrades First Quantum Minerals to “Buy”
Deutsche Bank Upgrades First Quantum Minerals to “Buy”
Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for AMS
Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for AMS
Roche’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Roche’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Benchmark Raises Roku Price Target to $180.00
Benchmark Raises Roku Price Target to $180.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report