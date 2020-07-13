Deutsche Bank Raises Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $48.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE:LUV opened at $33.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,109.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

