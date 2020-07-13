Hasbro’s (HAS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.39.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $74.18 on Monday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 38.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

