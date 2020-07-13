Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
