Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

