Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market cap of $499.45 million, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of -2.56. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 334.58%. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 25,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,000 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

