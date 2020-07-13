Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Receives Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

NBL stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

