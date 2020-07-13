Maxim Group Downgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:WIMI) to Hold

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:WIMI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $15.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. The company offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.