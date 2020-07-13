Maxim Group Downgrades Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:WIMI) to Hold

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:WIMI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $15.20.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
