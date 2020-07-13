Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

