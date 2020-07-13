D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

DHI stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

