Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $339.98 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Lam Research by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

