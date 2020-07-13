Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

