Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.
Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
